220 swift 12twist

I just traded for a Douglas Moreno barrel sss 26" varmit contour 12tw, I was wondering if it would stabilize 68gr Horny BTHP, I did check the Berger twist reco and it says yes but I need some real world help, I ordered 250 Horny 68 BTHPs, I'm not lookin for speed but maybe I can push them to 1000 I know we use to shoot or try to shoot 52 bthps at 1000 with no luck that was a long time ago, I'm thinkin this 12 twist might do it, lets hear it don't be mean