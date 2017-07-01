     close
.22 Nosler
01-07-2017, 11:39 PM
.22 Nosler
Just saw this and it's the first I have seen and heard on the new .22 Nosler cartridge. Appears to be a lengthed 6.8 SPC with a rebated rim that is the same diameter as the .223 family. Below are a few pictures. These are not my pictures but they are the first of the .22 Nosler I have seen, so I figure I would share.

I think this is a very cool and interesting cartridge. It's a great candidate for a .223 bolt action that is in need of a rebarrel and one wants a more potent cartridge without the need of a new bolt. Nosler is marketing the .22 as an AR cartridge which I believe it will be a good fit for that platform as well. I honestly would like one for a short range varmint rifle in a heavy barrel bolt gun. It is a little more than a .222/.223 and doesn't burn as much powder and is not as big as the .22-250/.220 Swift. Let me know what you guys think below. I'm not getting caught up in the hype, but in my opinion this looks like a good cartridge and fits a niche role.

Picture 1. shows the .22 Nosler (left) next to a .243 Win
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
.22 Nosler-22-nosler.jpg   .22 Nosler-22-nosler1.jpg  

.22 Nosler-15966219_10209997026736115_4058121375973596483_n-1-.jpg   .22 Nosler-img_2139.jpg  

    01-08-2017, 12:01 AM
    Re: .22 Nosler
    Hmmm....That gives me a few ideas...
