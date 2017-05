215 Berger stability Q Im running 215 Bergers in a 28 inch bartlein 10 twist.

I zero everything at 200 yrds, never shoot 100.

This set up is consistent 1/2 moa performer out to 1,000.

My question is..... I recently shot a few 100 yard groups with

This rifle/bullet combo and could not get better than 1.5 inch

groups. My elevation is 4,700 feet and my load velocity is 2950.

Is it normal for the 215 to need some time to stabilize? Or is

my 10 twist not stabilizing them properly?