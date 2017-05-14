Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



195 Berger
  #1  
05-14-2017, 09:28 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2006
Posts: 168
195 Berger
Good evening everyone I hope it has been a Sunday funday for you!! I am going to build my first custom rifle very shortly and I am considering a 28 nosler shooting 195 Bergers. I have been doing some reading and I see some people have been having issues with the 195 bergers blowing up at higher velocities. To the guys that have been shooting these bullets have you been having any issues
  #2  
05-14-2017, 09:45 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,926
Re: 195 Berger
At the .28 Nosler/7mm STW velocities, I don't think you'll be having those issues. I think I remember reading those were only having problems with the super-mag velocities, like over 3,200 FPS MV. With the .28 Nosler, you should be in the 3,000-3,100 FPS MV range.
