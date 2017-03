147 gr 6.5 ELD-M at 3000 fps any fouling issues?

I've read a few things about the Hornady ELD bullets fouling at higher velocities. I have a 26" 6.5 SAUM and would like to shoot the 147 gr ELD-M and figure 3000 fps is a reasonable velocity. Was wondering if anyone has been shooting that bullet at that velocity and were there any fouling issues. Thanks!

