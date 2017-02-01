     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page 115 DTAC in 6mm creedmoor???
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

115 DTAC in 6mm creedmoor???
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-02-2017, 07:50 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Texas
Posts: 3
115 DTAC in 6mm creedmoor???
Posted this in another section but no responses.

Anyone using the 115 DTAC rebated boattail in the 6 mm creedmoor

If so what powder has worked the best. Been loading h4350 with 105 hybrid's but would love to try and get a little more barrel life.
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « New Long Range Build | Light weight 300wm build. Thoughts? »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:34 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC