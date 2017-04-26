10mm handgun barrel This might be the wrong place to ask but....



Just bought a Glock 20 which is a 10mm handgun. I plan on using it as my carry gun when I am in the field. I was going to keep it loaded with Buffalo Bore hard cast rounds in case I run into a large animal. I was told that I should change out the factory barrel if I plan on shooting hard cast bullets out of it. Anyone know if that is true or not? A new barrel is relatively cheap insurance if it will function better than the stock barrel.