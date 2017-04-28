Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



zero stop/set help
Unread 04-28-2017, 09:34 AM
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: boonies,arizona
Posts: 19
zero stop/set help
so im looking to upgrade on scope quality on this next rifle mostly want something with a zero stop and was looking at nightforce shv with its zero set and am having trouble understanding the diferance between zero stop and zero set and the few pieces of info i could finde were too technical for me to realy grasp so if some one could break it down to zero stop/set for dummies it would be greatly appreciated
"I can't say I was ever lost, but I was bewildered once for three days." -Daniel Boone.
