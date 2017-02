Zen Ray ED2 spotting scope I have been researching 20-60x80 spotting scopes in the $1000 range. I searched this site for any information on the Zen Ray ED2 spotting scope, but haven't found where they have been discussed on here. Can anyone who owns one or has been able to compare one against another scope share their findings. Several reviews have compared it's optical quality to the Vortex Razor HD. I look forward to what you can share.