Zeiss RZ-800 subtension? Pet peeve here.



In the past I've pretty much restricted my scope purchases to manufacturers that publish reticle subtensions, and keep them simple I like MOA or mil drops, not BDC systems that are designed to work with one bullet at one MV at one DA. (Nightforce, Vortex, Swarovski) With the proliferation of ballistic programs and apps in the world today I personally think many of the scope manufacturers are behind the curve with reticles. Straight mil or MOA drops work great with out guessing at what BC and MV the designer had in mind. (or they just don't care about competing in that corner of the market)



In any case, I recently came across a Zeiss Conquest HD5 3-15 at a price that was too good to walk away from. Now I'm trying to find the reticle subtensions for this thing and can't seem to locate them anywhere.



I'm a competitive long range shooter. I hand load for everything I own and have custom reamers for about 1/3 of the chamberings so the whole "it's designed for a factory *** load" is kind of pointess for me.



Does anyone know where I can find the reticle subtensions?