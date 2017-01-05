ZEISS Proudly Introduces the New Conquest V6 Line of Long Range Riflescopes View First Unread Display Modes 1 05-01-2017, 12:04 PM ADMIN Administrator Join Date: Mar 2008 Posts: 1,150 ZEISS Proudly Introduces the New Conquest V6 Line of Long Range Riflescopes







The new Conquest V6 utilizes FL lens and T* lens coatings to achieve an unsurpassed in its class light transmission of 92 percent, ensuring optimum image brightness and target resolution, even in low-light conditions. LotuTec® water-repellant lens coating keeps the exterior lenses clean and clear at all times. Quite simply, the Conquest V6 with its 6x SuperZoom allows for extreme flexibility and sets a new standard for features and performance in its price category.



Made in Germany, these 30mm tube scopes are available in three models - 1-6x24, 3-18x50 and 5-30x50  and offer a variety of reticle options. The advanced design of the new Conquest includes a machined magnification ring with finer adjustment than previous versions of Conquest riflescopes. Also included is an updated ergonomic turret design for speed and versatility in the field. With the large forgiving eyebox and the fine reticle in the 2nd image plane the V6 ensures rapid target acquisition with minimum target subtension coverage allowing maximum visibility during the day and at night, even at extreme long ranges.



Another stroke of genius from ZEISS: the integrated intelligent motion sensor in the 1-6x24. The illuminated dot is automatically deactivated as soon as you put the rifle down. It reactivates as soon as you take aim  a feature that saves time and energy. The illumination intensity can be continuously adjusted via an easy-to-use, low-profile control wheel optimally positioned on the on the left side of turret, which can be comfortably operated even with gloves on.



We are thrilled to bring this high-performance Conquest V6 riflescope series to market, said Matthias Raft, Product Manager of Carl Zeiss Sports Optics. Carl Zeiss is the leader in hunting and shooting optics and we are once again redefining the optics world with leading-edge products that will have a major impact on increasing our ever-growing market share. This new series of 30mm riflescope will be what all others are measured against.









CONQUEST V6 1-6x24:

This compact riflescope boasts an extremely wide field-of-view making it extremely versatile in most close encounters from dense cover to mid-range hunting conditions in more open terrain. This model is offered with the #60 or ZMOA-4 illuminated reticles.



Conquest V6 3-18x50:

The most versatile of the V6 line, this riflescope has longer range capability and is built for the mid to long range shooting distance. The 3-18x50 is the perfect solution for the mobile Western hunter in pursuit of elk, mule deer, antelope or even the hunter climbing mountains in search of sheep. Also, this compact length, low profile scope set at 3x magnification works perfectly for close range and fast acquisition hunting situations. This scope also features a side parallax adjustment and is offered with either the #6, ZBR-2 or ZMOA-2 ballistic reticles.



Conquest V6 5-30x50:

The most compact high-magnification riflescope in the industry and the most powerful in the V6 line, this riflescope is perfect for mid to extra-long-range hunting and shooting. The wide magnification range provides great flexibility for those shooting in vast Western terrains with magnum calibers or for general varmint and predator control. This scope also features a side parallax adjustment and is available with either the #6, #43, ZBR-1 or ZMOA-1 ballistic reticles.



Conquest V6 Models - Retail Pricing



Conquest V6 1-6x24 ill. #60 w/ Hunting Turret $1,549.99

Conquest V6 1-6x24 ill. ZMOA-4 Reticle w/ Ballistic Turret $1,599.99

Conquest V6 3-18x50 #6 Reticle w/ Hunting Turret $1,699.99

Conquest V6 3-18x50 #6 Reticle w/ Ballistic Turret $1,749.99

Conquest V6 3-18x50 ZBR-2 Ballistic Reticle w/ Ballistic Turret $1,799.99

Conquest V6 3-18x50 ZMOA-2 Reticle w/ Ballistic Turret $1,799.99

Conquest V6 5-30x50 #6 Reticle w/ Ballistic Turret $1,849.99

Conquest V6 5-30x50 #43 Reticle w/ Ballistic Turret $1,849.99

Conquest V6 5-30x50 ZBR-1 Ballistic Reticle w/ Ballistic Turret $1,899.99

Conquest V6 5-30x50 ZMOA-1 Reticle w/ Ballistic Turret $1,899.99



.

See Len's take on his own 51 items.

