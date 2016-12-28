     close
Zeiss Optics
Unread 12-28-2016, 09:32 PM
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: North Idaho
Zeiss Optics
I just wanted to share a great customer service experience that I had with Zeiss optics.
I recently returned an older 6.5-20x50 conquest scope for repair, the side focus knob would slip if not turned slowly.

The focus knob was like that for years and I never got around to sending it in because it still worked, and was more of an annoyance than anything.

Anyway I called up the Zeiss customer service center today to see if they got my scope (I mailed it in 3 weeks ago), and they said a brand new 5-25x50 HD 5 scope is scheduled to be delivered to my door tomorrow at no charge!!

Apparently they don't work on the older scopes anymore so they felt it was right to send me a new comparable product to honor their warranty.

I've had a horrible experience in the past with another big name scope manufacturer jerking me around and not honoring their warranty.

Wow Zeiss! I'm seriously impressed way to set the bar!
