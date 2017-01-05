ZEISS Introduces new Victory Pocket Binoculars







Weighting in at just 10 ounces, the new ZEISS Victory Pocket binoculars provide the highest ZEISS standards in precision, reliability and robustness. Its compact size, light weight and modern design, combined with the best optics in its class, make it the benchmark for all other compact and pocket binoculars. Victory Pocket binoculars are made for those who seek the best in class pocket binocular.



The new Victory Pocket binoculars are the first pocket binoculars to utilize FL-Lenses, resulting in uncontested resolution, edge-to-edge sharpness with the lowest color fringing in-class. In addition to extremely high-quality color fidelity, image definition and contrast the ZEISS Victory Pocket binoculars will also impress with the widest field of view currently available in their class with 8x magnification.



The new modern design incorporates an asymmetric foldable bridge and usage of light and robust magnesium housing to provide a sleek and extremely compact profile when carrying. The combination of high quality materials and surfaces give the new Victory Pockets an ergonomically pleasing grip and feel. ZEISS engineers made good use of the latest mechanical technologies and slightly larger knobs to give the new pockets smooth, accurate and reliable operation of all working elements.



Victory Pocket 8x25

With its field of view of up to 390 ft. at a distance of 1000 yards the Victory Pocket 8x25 is the ideal model for situations where you need a maximum overview. While the near focus range of 6 ft. ensures that you can enjoy details close by.

Retail $749.99



Victory Pocket 10x25

With its 10x magnification the Victory Pocket 10x25 is the ideal model for seeing the extra details far away. The light weight of just 10 oz. ensures easy and comfortable handling.

Retail $799.99



Key Features:

Modern Industrial design

Best In-Class Optics utilizing FL lens technology

Highest quality ZEISS mechanics

Widest field of view in its class

Highest resolution and edge sharpness

