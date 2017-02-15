Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Zeiss Diavari 1.5-6x42T value
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Zeiss Diavari 1.5-6x42T value
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-15-2017, 07:09 AM
Doc88
Junior Member
Join Date: Nov 2016
Location: SC
Posts: 20
Zeiss Diavari 1.5-6x42T value
I have one of these in mint condition that I got on a rifle trade. Any idea what it's worth as I may just sell it. I see new they sold for around $1600 but have been discontinued. Thank you.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
vortex viper pst GEN2 arriving in spring 2017
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:55 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC