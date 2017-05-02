Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Zeiss conquest sunshade installation ?
02-05-2017, 07:35 PM
Gatorpoint
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Nacogdoches Texas
Posts: 119
Zeiss conquest sunshade installation ?
Supposedly you need to remove a thread protector ring on obj lens so sunshade can be installed. Then reinstall thread protector ring onto end of sunshade as its threaded too. Was looking for advice on how to remove ring from obj lens. Thanks.
