Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Zeiss Conquest mounted on MK5
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Zeiss Conquest mounted on MK5
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-06-2017, 11:03 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Ontario Canada
Posts: 21
Zeiss Conquest mounted on MK5
Got a Zeiss 2-10x 42. I can't get it far enough forward on my weatherby. I switched from talley (weatherby) bases and medium rings to Leup bases and rings and gained a little forward movement but the body of the scope (just ahead of the power ring) contacts the rear base with medium rings. I don't want high rings.

Next stop is the grinder for the rear base but still not going to gain much. The sight pitcher/eye relief is darn close, its okay for kneeling or sitting, but a quick pull up shot standing and i have to slide my head back.

Any ideas or tips on other bases/rings. really want this zeiss on my weatherby. I thought maybe a slip on recoil pad but thats not the proper fix.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Nightforce vs Swarovski | The under-rated importance of the Vortex AMG »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:44 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC