Zeiss Conquest mounted on MK5 Got a Zeiss 2-10x 42. I can't get it far enough forward on my weatherby. I switched from talley (weatherby) bases and medium rings to Leup bases and rings and gained a little forward movement but the body of the scope (just ahead of the power ring) contacts the rear base with medium rings. I don't want high rings.



Next stop is the grinder for the rear base but still not going to gain much. The sight pitcher/eye relief is darn close, its okay for kneeling or sitting, but a quick pull up shot standing and i have to slide my head back.



Any ideas or tips on other bases/rings. really want this zeiss on my weatherby. I thought maybe a slip on recoil pad but thats not the proper fix.