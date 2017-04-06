|
Re: Your Picks of the Absolute BEST L.R. scopes
LRHAUSSIE,
In the latest edition of "SNIPER" magazine Tom Beckstrand (former SF sniper) rated the Nightforce ATACR 7 - 35 x 56 his ideal long range scope.
This is a man that already has the S&B PM II so if he likes the new N.F. ATACR it must be damn good. Tom is extremely well versed on how to test scopes and he has put this scope through most of them.
Eric B.
