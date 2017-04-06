Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Your Picks of the Absolute BEST L.R. scopes
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Your Picks of the Absolute BEST L.R. scopes
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-04-2017, 08:43 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 899
Your Picks of the Absolute BEST L.R. scopes
I'll just throw out my opinion and say they need to be minimum of 24 power - 30x would be better.

MY TOP PICKS: (no particular order except the S&B)

-> S&B PM II 5 - 25 x 56

-> Nightforce ATACR 7 - 35 x 56

-> Vortex AMG 6 - 24

-> Leupold Mark 8 3.4 - 25 x 56

-> SIG Tango6 5 - 30 x 56 (Has internal reticle mounted, lighted digital level!)

Eric B.

P.S. Since I like my Bushnell ERS 3.5 - 21 x 50 so much I'll have to say the XRS 4.5 - 30 x 50 is a very good buy but not quite in the category of the above scopes in terms of overall quality. If you can't afford the scopes above look at the Bushy XRS. My shooting buddy loves his with the H59 reticle on his 6.5 CM Ruger Precision Rifle.
__________________
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-04-2017, 08:55 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Sydney, Aus
Posts: 3
Re: Your Picks of the Absolute BEST L.R. scopes
I really like my PMII, but will be getting a Nightforce for my next long range gun (and probably the rest as well) due to their lifetime warranty. After using a mate's ATACR and BEAST, I'll be chasing a 4-14x42, and either a 5-25x or 7-35x, all with the Mil-C reticle.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-04-2017, 10:24 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 899
Re: Your Picks of the Absolute BEST L.R. scopes
LRHAUSSIE,

In the latest edition of "SNIPER" magazine Tom Beckstrand (former SF sniper) rated the Nightforce ATACR 7 - 35 x 56 his ideal long range scope.

This is a man that already has the S&B PM II so if he likes the new N.F. ATACR it must be damn good. Tom is extremely well versed on how to test scopes and he has put this scope through most of them.

Eric B.
__________________
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
Last edited by Litehiker; 06-04-2017 at 11:03 PM.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 06-04-2017, 10:48 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Spokane, WA
Posts: 3,949
Re: Your Picks of the Absolute BEST L.R. scopes
I have 2 Nightforce ATACR's. There may be better, but I'll have to significantly improve all aspects of my game to need, or know it.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 06-04-2017, 10:54 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 568
Re: Your Picks of the Absolute BEST L.R. scopes
Atacr just about answered all the needs for me.

I also have a gen ii rzr that I really like but its practically a dumbbell!
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 06-04-2017, 11:16 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 55
Re: Your Picks of the Absolute BEST L.R. scopes
Minox zp5 mr4
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Military discount on rifle scopes? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:49 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC