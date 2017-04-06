Your Picks of the Absolute BEST L.R. scopes I'll just throw out my opinion and say they need to be minimum of 24 power - 30x would be better.



MY TOP PICKS: (no particular order except the S&B)



-> S&B PM II 5 - 25 x 56



-> Nightforce ATACR 7 - 35 x 56



-> Vortex AMG 6 - 24



-> Leupold Mark 8 3.4 - 25 x 56



-> SIG Tango6 5 - 30 x 56 (Has internal reticle mounted, lighted digital level!)



Eric B.



P.S. Since I like my Bushnell ERS 3.5 - 21 x 50 so much I'll have to say the XRS 4.5 - 30 x 50 is a very good buy but not quite in the category of the above scopes in terms of overall quality. If you can't afford the scopes above look at the Bushy XRS. My shooting buddy loves his with the H59 reticle on his 6.5 CM Ruger Precision Rifle. __________________

"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."