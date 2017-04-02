Yes I know yet another "WITB" scope thread I am sorry to ask yet again for the bazillionth time, but I admittedly am limited in my knowledge of such scopes and have no practical first or even second hand experience to call upon, and after researching have become completely over whelmed and confused so this is what I am looking for in a long range scope:



>Application is for hunting deer and elk from 50-600 yards

>Will be used on a 300wsm and a 338wm

>Budget $600 or less

>Magnification prefered something like 3-10x40mm

>Must be quick and simple to use

>View through scope must be as uncluttered as possible.

>Reticle can't be to fine as to be hard to see in low light or thick woods.

>System must be as flexible as possible as I have had to make shots on deer and elk that varied from snap shots at 60 yards in extremely thick cover to well fast as I could as 400and thank God I made both.

>Must be as light as is possible

>Is SWFA's MIL-QUAD reticle system a great choice for a hunting application as I described?



I have been looking at and considering scopes from SWFA as I understand their MIL-QUAD reticle system more or less, but I am here because the members of this website have used and have far more experience using these types of scopes to make longer range shots on deer and elk that I likely ever will.



I have a range I can go to that maxes out at 700 yards so I can shoot as much as needed to get proficient and be competent to make longer range shots, I just need experienced information to help me decide on which type or types of distance compensating reticle system to consider.



The reticle doesn't have to be capable of actual range finding as I know that deer and elk's bodies dimensions may not lend themselves to a reticle system to be accurately ranged, but what do I know.



I also don't know if what I am asking for in a scope exists, and might have to accept I will have to use a LRF first the adjust my scope accordingly, but if such range finding reticles do exists which is the simplest and fastest to use in a hunting application, especially hunting out west.



Thanks for indulging yet another "which is best for me" scope question.

Art.