Windage Adj. Base
12-31-2016, 09:50 AM
Join Date: Jan 2007
Posts: 34
Windage Adj. Base
I went shopping the other day for scope rings and based for a Win model 70. Checked out 3 local gun stores and they all had large selection of the leupold windage adjust rear and dovetail front. Personally I went away from that style 15 years ago. I never trusted them. On this site and other shooting forums nobody seems to even talk about them. Why do they even carry them? Kind of surprised me.
    12-31-2016, 10:10 AM
    Join Date: Aug 2016
    Posts: 52
    Re: Windage Adj. Base
    For many years scopes had limited adjustment available and many shooters had to resort to a windage adjustable base . Technology has left all of that in the dust but there is still many people who think it's "the best" because it's made by Leupold and it solved a problem in the past.
    12-31-2016, 10:37 AM
    Join Date: Jul 2004
    Location: Texas
    Posts: 6,966
    Re: Windage Adj. Base
    Originally Posted by tlshootst View Post
    I went shopping the other day for scope rings and based for a Win model 70. Checked out 3 local gun stores and they all had large selection of the leupold windage adjust rear and dovetail front. Personally I went away from that style 15 years ago. I never trusted them. On this site and other shooting forums nobody seems to even talk about them. Why do they even carry them? Kind of surprised me.

    The reason they are still around is that there are still rifles out there that the scope base holes in the receiver are not drilled true to the bore and use up lots of scope adjustment. There is nothing wrong with them if they are set up correctly and the Windage adjustment is not over tightened.

    I don't use them any more if I don't have to (As long as the misalignment is not bad enough to eat up my Windage adjustments). The older scopes did not have much Windage adjustment (Maybe 10 MOA) but the newer ones have 40+ MOA normally so the need is just not there.

    I still see some rifles (Custom and Factory) that have the holes drilled incorrectly and In some cases it is still the best way to solve this condition without milling larger holes.

    The last rifle I saw with this problem was so bad that the scope visibly angled off to the left and looked terrible so we installed the Windage adjustable mounts, zeroed the Windage in the scope, and then zeroed the rifle with the scope base and it look and shot great and saved all if the internal
    adjustments in the scope

    J E CUSTOM
