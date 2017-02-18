Will Nightforce ever offer a gridded MOA reticle? I would love to get one of the new ATACR 7-35 scopes but I am an MOA guy and would really like to see NF come out with a gridded MOA reticle. They offer the Horus reticles for the MIL shooters but nothing new for us MOA shooters. I currently have a first gen ATACR and love it but c'mon NF, us MOA guys need to be able to hold for winds also. Leupold and Vortex both offer MOA reticles with grids for wind holds......hint hint. I tried to send NF this question on their website but the "Contact Us" page doesn't work.

Anyone else wanna start a petition? Haha.