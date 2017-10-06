Who uses a bino/rangefinder? About 15 years ago I bought Pentax 8x42 WCF binoculars and have been extremely pleased with them. This was back when phase coating was fairly new and I was blown away with their optics compared to my Steiners not to mention that they have never fogged up like my Steiners did. A couple years later I bought a Bushnell Yardage Pro Legend and it has served well for my minimal rangefinding needs out to 600 yards.



Lately I've been contemplating combining the two for convenience. One route would be something like the apparently discontinued but still available Swarovski Laser Guide. Reviewers rave about the optics but it would be a 8x30 monocular (I should mention that 8 power is the maximum I can hold steady with one hand which is my criteria for a hunting optic). 3D is very valuable for finding game in cover. Cost is a consideration and the Laser Guide can be had for less than $850. Another route would be to go for the Leica Geovid HD-R 8x42. This would give a top notch optic combined with excellent rangefinding well exceeding my needs. This I have found for approximately twice the price of the Swarovski Laser Guide. That would be a stretch for me financially.



Would anyone like to comment? I don't need the best optics - just as good as I currently have in the Pentax. Likewise I don't need the best rangefinding - just out to 600-700 yards reliably would be fine.

