What rangefinder? Sig kilo or vortex ranger? Anyone have experience with the sig kilo 2000 and the vortex ranger 1500?

Cabela's has them both on sale vortex is $425 and the sig is $415 so about a wash price wise. would like to range game out to 1000 yards (not that I'll take game at that far, just be fun to have the option) and if it'll do that it'll range steel or rocks at well over 1500. Just wondering pros and cons to each one.

Thanks!