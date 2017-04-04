What happened to the Bushnell DMR line? One of my options for scopes based on glowing reviews for the price Was the Bushnell Elite Tactical DMR/DMR/DMRII yada yada series. Most places I have found don't have them any more....am I missing something and if they were dropped what replaced them with a same feature set? There are soo many options with Bushnell it can be a little hard to sort trough especially when they are listed with bushnell but when I click purchase options through even their website it shows discontinued.