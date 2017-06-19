What happened to ATM/STM model Swaro spotters? Outside the modular ATX models, I just noticed that the Swaro line of spotters which had gone from ATS/STS models, to ATM/STM(Magnesium bodied for lighter weight), went back to ATS/STS.



Can't find any info in Google search, which is weird.



Can't find any reference to any upgrades to ATX/STS line now vs before either.



Buddy is looking and I could not answer this question. I have the older STS HD model and love it. Good glass and packable.



What happened???