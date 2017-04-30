Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
What do I need for rings
Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
04-30-2017, 01:49 AM
Maina
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Northern maine
Posts: 254
What do I need for rings
I have a tikka t3 light and scope is a vortex gen 2 3-15 x44 ? 300 win mag
04-30-2017, 07:29 AM
Rick Richard
Gold Member
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: North Carolina
Posts: 960
Re: What do I need for rings
I would think any "low" rings should work. Consider the one piece design made by DNZ.
