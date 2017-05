Re: VX5 VS VX6, what's the difference? The 5hd has the same lens coatings as the new 6hd, 5x vs 6x zoom, zl2 elevation (two rotation zero lock turret) and a capped windage turret vs the 6hd having a zero lock wind knob. Different reticles. I probably missed something but that's most of it. The og vx6 had the single rotation zerolock turret.