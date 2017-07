VX3i 4.5 - 14 x 40 CDS Hello all, I'm shopping for a scope to put on my new deer/antelope rifle. The VX3i can be had for around $500 which seems like a pretty good value. I like the CDS and I already have 2 of the older VX 3 4.5 -14 on other rifles. I have budgeted $800 for s new scope. Does anyone have any other suggestions for a scope in my price range? The new rifle will be bolt action in 6.5 Creedmore. I was thinking maybe Vortex might be a good option as well. Thanks. Mike