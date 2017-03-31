Vortex Viper HD Binos - What power So I am about to buy a pair of Vortex Viper HD binos. Not sure what power to get 10x, 12x or 15x. Any advice? I am leaning towards the 12x or 15x. Most glassing will be for whitetail deer 300-1000 yds. Another reason in buying now is that I will be going on an Alaskan cruise mid May and want some good binos for the trip.



Thanks in advance.



PS for anyone looking to buy some binos Optics planet is running a special. $50 gift certificate once purchase plus 12% off with coupon code "12BINO" and free shipping. Coupon code expires April 2nd. Puts the purchase around $450 shipped with gift certificate calculated in.