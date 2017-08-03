Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Vortex or SWFA???
Vortex or SWFA???
Aright guy's I've been doing a lot of research and want to buy what I would consider an entry level long range scope in the $500-600 range.

Through my reading I have pretty much narrowed down to these 2. The Vortex Viper HS-T 4-16x44 or the SWFA SS 3-15x42. Both SFP with MOA reticle and turrets. Another scope that I'm somewhat interested in is the Athlon Midas but I have heard mixed reviews on the turrets from Athlon.

The 2 things I'm most concerned with is good glass clarity and accurate, repeatable tracking.

So which would you choose and why?

Are there any others at this price point that you would recommend over the ones I have listed?
