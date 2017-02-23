Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Vortex Scopes
Unread 02-23-2017, 04:03 PM
Vortex Scopes
Ive been looking at a vortex scope for my new CZ 527 17 Remington.........other than the Diamondback all the rest are just WAY to heavy.... I looked at the Leupold VX-2 6-18 CDS and that scope balances out the CZ The Vipers make the light weight CZ unbalanced in my opinion..................
Unread 02-23-2017, 04:20 PM
Re: Vortex Scopes
After me few bad experiences with leupold i will stay away from them from now on and go with a swaro or night force and be done with it , i was all up in vortex but not so much anymore because their glass isnt as clear as i would like but might just be my eyes .
Unread 02-23-2017, 04:27 PM
Re: Vortex Scopes
Ive put my Leupold VX-2 6-18 through a lot and Have never had a issue

Everyone seems to be into Vortex I have a pair of Vortex Razor HD 10x

But there scopes I just can seem to like them
Unread 02-23-2017, 04:28 PM
Re: Vortex Scopes
I like some of the smaller size scopes with 1/8 MOA turrets and side focus for small varmint rifles. The 1/8 MOA turrets allow really precise zeroing. Nikon makes a good one - The Monarch 3 5-20x44. So is the older Nikon Busckmasters setup like this are absolutely awesome. If you find one, don't pass it up.
