Vortex razor hd gen II 4.5-27x56 issues. Well I finally got my 300wm finished this week and had purchased a used razor hd gen II on here a few months back that was to be used on this rifle, externally everything looks new, even came with all the original accessories and original box so for the price I thought it was a smart buy. After mounting the scope and taking it out back and boresighting it in I noticed I was having an issue getting it to focus on objects at distances beyond 300 yards, 200yds and in and it will focus just fine and is perfectly clear, both the image and reticle. Also noticed to get it to focus at 200 the focus knob is set at 500 yds and it does this no matter what power the scope is set at or how much you fool around with the parallax adjustment. Anyone had any experience with the VIP warranty?