Vortex Razor eye piece with reticle I posted this in the for sale area, but think more is better. I'm looking for the eye piece that's 30 power with the MOA reticle. I know it's been discontinued, and all the company sites I've checked don't have it. I am hoping someone here knows where one might be still available in an inventory or someone who has one they are willing to sell. Would appreciate your help in finding one!

Charles