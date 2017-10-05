Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
05-10-2017, 07:18 PM
Earl Fouraker
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Florida
Posts: 173
Vortex PST gen2 5-25x50
Im thinking about purchasing one of these but havent been able to find one locally to look at. Is anyone running one of these yet, and if so whats your opinion? They look like a really nice scope at the price point.
Earl Fouraker
NRA Life Member
