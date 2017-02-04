|
Re: Vortex pst 6-24x50 ffp owners I have a question
Sounds like to you need to re-set your scope eye relief. I have owned several PSTs in FFP and never experienced this problem. As I never used the SFP scopes, it is possible the FFP may be more sensitive, when it comes to setting up the eye relief. I try to set it up for a happy medium between bench shooting and prone bipod use. I go back and forth between lower and higher magnifications, until I find the best eye relief for my usage. Only then, will I level and tighten rings to spec. and set my anti-cant level.
