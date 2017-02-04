Vortex pst 6-24x50 ffp owners I have a question A little background on me I currently own 4 vortex viper series scopes. 1st 6.5-20x50 pa, 2nd 2.5-10x44, 3rd 4-16x50 hs-lr, 4th 6-25x50 pst ffp. Now the pst is my newest scope and first ffp scope. And after mounting it on my sendero I noticed something I've never had with any of my other vipers. When you look through the eyepiece you can move ever so slightly and see the bottom and side of the front objective Bell let's call it black ring. As you would with my other scopes.



Now if you look towards the top and move ever so slightly up towards the top. The image washes out and you don't see the black ring. All my the other scopes you can move around slightly up and down or side to side and still see the black ring. This scope on any power and side adjustment @ any setting end up with a washed out image look slightly up. None of my other scopes are like this. Is it finicky because of being ffp? And it seems as this optic is fussy to get the eye lined up for a clear image.

Has any had or have a similar experience?

Wyoming + LRH=



https://screen.yahoo.com/sofa-king-000000974.html __________________Wyoming + LRH=