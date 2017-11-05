Unscientific test with unexpected results I recently stopped at Cabela's with intent of purchasing a set of Vortex Diamondback 8x28 binoculars. As I was looking at them I asked the salesperson to hand me a pair of Swarovski CL pocket binoculars in 8x25 just for comparision's sake. I really felt like the Swarovski's would make me regret the Vortex purchase even before I left the store. I picked out a security camera at the far end of the store and proceeded to compare the 2 binoculars. Believe it or not, the Vortex's were clearer and brighter and I could read the writing on the security camera with the Vortex's and I could not with the Swarovski's. I asked the salesperson to do the same test and she came up with the same results. BTW, I did not tell her my findings until she had made up her own mind.

Are the Vortex just that good, or was it a fluke ? Am I kidding myself or blind or what ?

TIA, Dennis