Unscientific test with unexpected results
Unscientific test with unexpected results
I recently stopped at Cabela's with intent of purchasing a set of Vortex Diamondback 8x28 binoculars. As I was looking at them I asked the salesperson to hand me a pair of Swarovski CL pocket binoculars in 8x25 just for comparision's sake. I really felt like the Swarovski's would make me regret the Vortex purchase even before I left the store. I picked out a security camera at the far end of the store and proceeded to compare the 2 binoculars. Believe it or not, the Vortex's were clearer and brighter and I could read the writing on the security camera with the Vortex's and I could not with the Swarovski's. I asked the salesperson to do the same test and she came up with the same results. BTW, I did not tell her my findings until she had made up her own mind.
Are the Vortex just that good, or was it a fluke ? Am I kidding myself or blind or what ?
TIA, Dennis
Re: Unscientific test with unexpected results
I recently stopped at Cabela's with intent of purchasing a set of Vortex Diamondback 8x28 binoculars. As I was looking at them I asked the salesperson to hand me a pair of Swarovski CL pocket binoculars in 8x25 just for comparision's sake. I really felt like the Swarovski's would make me regret the Vortex purchase even before I left the store. I picked out a security camera at the far end of the store and proceeded to compare the 2 binoculars. Believe it or not, the Vortex's were clearer and brighter and I could read the writing on the security camera with the Vortex's and I could not with the Swarovski's. I asked the salesperson to do the same test and she came up with the same results. BTW, I did not tell her my findings until she had made up her own mind.
Are the Vortex just that good, or was it a fluke ? Am I kidding myself or blind or what ?
TIA, Dennis
A lot of the time the diopter adjustments are all messed up and if you don't adjust them, then they can look horrible.
Re: Unscientific test with unexpected results
I own both and while the Diamondback's are very good, the Swaros do work better. They also have more eye relief and a wider FOV. The real question is are they worth 3-4 times the cost?
Re: Unscientific test with unexpected results
I set the diopters on both pair.
Dennis
Re: Unscientific test with unexpected results
While I certainly can't speak for what you saw. Knowing exactly what materials are used in the diamondbacks and then the Swaro's...the components difference alone between the two models in terms of what is used, is quite vast.

That being said, you also need to do a side by side in natural light and ideally with a variety of targets, the airforce test chart still rounding out the top 5 standards.

If you feel the diamondback gives you the same level of quality and experience, nothing wrong with that.
