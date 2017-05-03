Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


The under-rated importance of the Vortex AMG
Unread 03-05-2017, 10:13 PM
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 794
The under-rated importance of the Vortex AMG
After reading and watching everything I could find on the Vortex AMG rifle scope, and then seeing one in the flesh, I feel its appearance on the market is somewhat under-rated.

Here we have an all American made, top quality tactical rifle scope with an innovative reticle gimbal.

The HD (or ED -> Extra-low Dispersion) glass is American made, as is virtually everything else in the scope.
It is assembled in a special area of the Vortex manufacturing facility devoted only to AMG scopes.

I think it is a scope comparable to the very best European scopes with the possible exception of Schmidt & Bender. In my opinion no other American manufacturer makes a scope that equals the quality of the Vortex AMG.

Yes, Nightforce and Leupold have excellent top line scopes but in this case we are talking total QUALITY of every part and the quality of function leading to durability. Here I feel the Vortex AMG sits at the top of American made or "assembled" scopes.

Any other opinions on this scope?

Eric B.
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
Unread 03-05-2017, 11:14 PM
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 211
Re: The under-rated importance of the Vortex AMG
Wish they were more available ! Especially MOA versions.
Unread 03-05-2017, 11:58 PM
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Colorado
Posts: 1,581
Re: The under-rated importance of the Vortex AMG
Interesting thread, and I have to agree! Especially on the American made aspect.

I have the AMG on my lightweight 338 ultra mag and it really does perform. I used to run the 5-25 ATACR, and while an excellent scope, it's just too heavy. The AMG L-Tec turrets are also exceptionally well made and extremely functional in the field. I carry my rifle in a Kifaru gunbearer and don't have to worry about turrets getting rotated no matter what I hike through.

I really put the AMG to the test this past hunting season and it accounted for 1 shot kills on four elk and a bear, ranging from 350 out to 800 yards.

If I had any complaint in this scope, it would be the magnification range. For punching paper and shooting steel at long range the 24x is great. But for how I hunt I will likely never shoot anything on 24x, and I would like a touch less magnification on the low end. I know Vortex is going to expand the AMG line so I'm hoping to see a 5-20x50 and maybe even something like a 4-16x44 in an even lighter package.
Unread 03-06-2017, 12:49 AM
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: SW Montana
Posts: 5,671
Re: The under-rated importance of the Vortex AMG
The magnification range is just not overall a good fit, I would be all kinds of interested at a 5-20 especially in second focal plane, the market that really is looking for lightweight tends to also want SFP so I think the mark was missed.
"Pain is weakness leaving your body"
