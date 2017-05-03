The under-rated importance of the Vortex AMG After reading and watching everything I could find on the Vortex AMG rifle scope, and then seeing one in the flesh, I feel its appearance on the market is somewhat under-rated.



Here we have an all American made, top quality tactical rifle scope with an innovative reticle gimbal.



The HD (or ED -> Extra-low Dispersion) glass is American made, as is virtually everything else in the scope.

It is assembled in a special area of the Vortex manufacturing facility devoted only to AMG scopes.



I think it is a scope comparable to the very best European scopes with the possible exception of Schmidt & Bender. In my opinion no other American manufacturer makes a scope that equals the quality of the Vortex AMG.



Yes, Nightforce and Leupold have excellent top line scopes but in this case we are talking total QUALITY of every part and the quality of function leading to durability. Here I feel the Vortex AMG sits at the top of American made or "assembled" scopes.



Any other opinions on this scope?



