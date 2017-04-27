Ultra Light Precision AR Scope? Hey guys! Just ordered all the parts and pieces to build my first ultra light precision AR. The only items I have yet to purchase is the scope and rings. The two scopes I've been reasearching are the Leupold Mark 6 3-18 power and the Vortex HST 6x24. Both of thes are slightly over 20 oz. Anyone running either of these? Also is there another scope that would be comparable in weight that I am overlooking? Most of the scopes I am seeing including Night Force and Smidt & Bender are around 40 oz. I don't want anything less than 18 power on max setting. Any help is appreciated.