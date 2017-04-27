Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Ultra Light Precision AR Scope?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Ultra Light Precision AR Scope?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-27-2017, 05:52 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2014
Posts: 25
Ultra Light Precision AR Scope?
Hey guys! Just ordered all the parts and pieces to build my first ultra light precision AR. The only items I have yet to purchase is the scope and rings. The two scopes I've been reasearching are the Leupold Mark 6 3-18 power and the Vortex HST 6x24. Both of thes are slightly over 20 oz. Anyone running either of these? Also is there another scope that would be comparable in weight that I am overlooking? Most of the scopes I am seeing including Night Force and Smidt & Bender are around 40 oz. I don't want anything less than 18 power on max setting. Any help is appreciated.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« SIG Kilo 2400 with Applied Ballistics!! | Economic Scope for Dial Up Shooting »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:12 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC