Re: Twisting turrets on a Bushnell 6500 Rich



I have the scope you mentioned but not the tactical version so I can't compare the two. I can tell you that my turrets are in inches and not MOA (I wish they were MOA). The clicks are nice and the popup to zero turrets are also very handy. I have that scope on a full custom 338 RUM and it has lasted 600 rounds with no issues. The first group I ever shot with that rifle at long range was 2.1 inches at 600 yards and it hasn't fallen off since. I really like the scope on that rifle as 30 power lets you aim small to hit small. A buddy has a very similar rifle made by the same smith with the same scope and he has had no issues either. A few years back he drilled a nice 6X6 from 348 yards. Not exactly long range but he dialed up for the shot and the hit was perfect and the bull went about 20 yards. I was spotting for him and this elk was in about as rugged a place to hunt as you will find. It took us 3 days to get the meat to where the horses could get to it and that first day coming out those rifles got used for walking poles and both the scopes and the rifles came through with no problem. The glass is not as good as in my VX6 or PST but it is good enough and does not get dim on 30 power.