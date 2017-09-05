Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Twisting turrets on a Bushnell 6500
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Twisting turrets on a Bushnell 6500
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-09-2017, 06:49 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,599
Twisting turrets on a Bushnell 6500
Anyone try to use a Bushnell 6500 4 1/2-30X50 for long range by twisting. How do the turrets of this scope compare with Bushnell's tactical models? Or do they use the same stuff in both?
__________________
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-09-2017, 07:22 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Maple Valley, Washington
Posts: 968
Re: Twisting turrets on a Bushnell 6500
Rich

I have the scope you mentioned but not the tactical version so I can't compare the two. I can tell you that my turrets are in inches and not MOA (I wish they were MOA). The clicks are nice and the popup to zero turrets are also very handy. I have that scope on a full custom 338 RUM and it has lasted 600 rounds with no issues. The first group I ever shot with that rifle at long range was 2.1 inches at 600 yards and it hasn't fallen off since. I really like the scope on that rifle as 30 power lets you aim small to hit small. A buddy has a very similar rifle made by the same smith with the same scope and he has had no issues either. A few years back he drilled a nice 6X6 from 348 yards. Not exactly long range but he dialed up for the shot and the hit was perfect and the bull went about 20 yards. I was spotting for him and this elk was in about as rugged a place to hunt as you will find. It took us 3 days to get the meat to where the horses could get to it and that first day coming out those rifles got used for walking poles and both the scopes and the rifles came through with no problem. The glass is not as good as in my VX6 or PST but it is good enough and does not get dim on 30 power.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Need help choosing... | SHV F1 vs Viper PST »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:12 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC