Tripod adapter for leupold rangefinder
Unread 03-14-2017, 12:58 PM
Tripod adapter for leupold rangefinder
Does anyone know if there is a tripod adapter made for the leupold RX1200i rangfinder?
KC7PWO
Unread 03-14-2017, 06:04 PM
Re: Tripod adapter for leupold rangefinder
No Leupold does not make a tripod adapter for their range finder. If you will email me @
ixbj22@gmail.com, I'll can email pictures of the one I had made for me.
