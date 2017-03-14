Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Tripod adapter for leupold rangefinder
03-14-2017, 12:58 PM
freebird63
Tripod adapter for leupold rangefinder
Does anyone know if there is a tripod adapter made for the leupold RX1200i rangfinder?
03-14-2017, 06:04 PM
Varmint Shooter
Re: Tripod adapter for leupold rangefinder
No Leupold does not make a tripod adapter for their range finder. If you will email me @
ixbj22@gmail.com
, I'll can email pictures of the one I had made for me.
