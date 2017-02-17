Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Tremor 2 vs H58 Reticle
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Tremor 2 vs H58 Reticle
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-17-2017, 08:27 PM
JGRJR
Junior Member
Join Date: Jul 2013
Posts: 16
Tremor 2 vs H58 Reticle
I am looking at a couple Leupold 3-18 scopes. I have a choice between a Tremor 2 or H58. This would go on a medium range 280 Ackley Imp.
I only have a choice between the Tremor2 or the H58.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
A little Help or Guidance Please
|
Leupold vx6 3x18 using Talley one piece ring base combo
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:02 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC