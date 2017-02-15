TRACT Toric 10x42 back in stock Hi guys,



Happy to say the Toric 10x42's arrived a little early and are back in stock.



If you're looking for a premium glass binocular, you will certainly want to give the Toric a look. Scott HT glass in a magnesium alloy body coming out of Kamakura in Japan.



Always feel free to shoot me a pm or post any questions here.

Trevor

Tract Optics

www.TractOptics.com __________________TrevorTract Optics