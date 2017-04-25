Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



TRACT Optics Special
04-25-2017
Hi Guys,

While not a LR scope special, but if you've been looking for a nice scope for your rimfire or you may be outfitting a 22 for your kids, this is a great deal.

$20 off any TRACT rimfire scope plus a set of Warne steel rimfire rings FREE!!

TRACT Optics Rimfire Special
Trevor
Tract Optics
www.TractOptics.com
