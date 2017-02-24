Top end power?

Hey guys I am looking to get a new scope. It is going on a gun that will be carried around in the woods but also for out in the open stuff so essentially it could see shots from 0- 1000 yards. I am debating on the 5-25 atacr, 4-16 atacr or going with the 3.5-15 nxs. In your guys experience is 16 power enough for shooting a mule deer buck at 1000 yards? I imaging the majority of shots will be in the 700 yard range though.
Only you can make the call on magnification, some guys shoot great with fixed 10x , others like all the mag they can get . Keep in mind that higher mag will reduce the exit pupil of the optic , reducing low light capabilities. With a high mag optic , you can use the max when suitable, and use lower mag when called for .