Thoughts on Zeiss Conquest HD5 hunting turret
Unread 05-26-2017, 09:38 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver, WA
Posts: 369
Thoughts on Zeiss Conquest HD5 hunting turret
I have an opportunity to pick up a Zeiss HD5 5x25x50 for a good price.
The only drawback is the scope is equipped with hunting turrets. I would prefer the target turrets.

Does anybody have knowledge of how Zeiss' hunting turrets are to use for dialing?

Hell, while we're at it, any first hand experiences with this scope would be appreciated.
I have read that some people are not impressed with clarity of detail.
I'm not sure what the technical terms is for this.

I'm still on the fence about 5 power on the low end for hunting.
I would like 25 at the top end for long range though.
NW HUNTER
Remington 700 300wm
Bartlein barrel
Mcmillan Varmiter
Bushnel XRS scope
