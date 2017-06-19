Is their a $1,000 difference between the SIG Kilo 2200 and 2400?

I received an email this morning from Glen asking that question. Here's how I answered him.
You can get the same ballistic solution using the KILO 2200
and a Kestrel Elite
weather meter. You'd pay $500 for the KILO 2200 and $700 for the Bluetooth version of the Kestrel Elite. You don't necessarily need the Bluetooth so you could save $100 and go with the non-Bluetooth version.
The KILO 2400
ranges a tiny bit better than the 2200 but the big difference for me is that I can carry a single piece of equipment, push one button and get the same extremely accurate ballistic solution immediately. With the other system I have to hand enter some info into the Kestrel. As a hunter where stuff often happens fast, the single button is definitely worth the extra $300-$400 for me. Plus the KILO 2400 is nice and small.