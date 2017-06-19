Re: Is their a $1,000 difference between the SIG Kilo 2200 and 2400? No there is not, They are both good at ranging But when you consider that you can do the same with the ConX as the 2400 and it's a lot cheaper, for hunting you don't need to range critters at 3000 yards I have zapped domestic sheep at 1300 yards so why would a person need to range them any further, The 2400 is great at ranging things beyond subsonic ranges but that has very limited use in the real world.



John.