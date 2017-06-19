Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Is their a $1,000 difference between the SIG Kilo 2200 and 2400?
06-19-2017, 11:36 AM
Is their a $1,000 difference between the SIG Kilo 2200 and 2400?
I received an email this morning from Glen asking that question. Here's how I answered him.

You can get the same ballistic solution using the KILO 2200 and a Kestrel Elite weather meter. You'd pay $500 for the KILO 2200 and $700 for the Bluetooth version of the Kestrel Elite. You don't necessarily need the Bluetooth so you could save $100 and go with the non-Bluetooth version.

The KILO 2400 ranges a tiny bit better than the 2200 but the big difference for me is that I can carry a single piece of equipment, push one button and get the same extremely accurate ballistic solution immediately. With the other system I have to hand enter some info into the Kestrel. As a hunter where stuff often happens fast, the single button is definitely worth the extra $300-$400 for me. Plus the KILO 2400 is nice and small.
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

06-19-2017, 01:10 PM
Re: Is their a $1,000 difference between the SIG Kilo 2200 and 2400?
No there is not, They are both good at ranging But when you consider that you can do the same with the ConX as the 2400 and it's a lot cheaper, for hunting you don't need to range critters at 3000 yards I have zapped domestic sheep at 1300 yards so why would a person need to range them any further, The 2400 is great at ranging things beyond subsonic ranges but that has very limited use in the real world.

John.
