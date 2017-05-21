Talk me out of a USO So I finally have the funds to by my dream rifle. Rifle will be a GAP Crusdaer 6.5 CM. I always wanted US Optic glass to go on top of whatever I wanted. At dam near $3k what would you do? I know many of you have probably ran just about everything out there. Am I wasting my money on a USO? I have never shot with one but have looked through a few. I just think they are great but maybe I am buying into the marketing hype. Never been super impressed with S&B either and heard their warranty SUCKS frommore than 5-6 people.



So is USO over hyped? If you were going to drop $2500-$3000+ on glass what would be your "wet dream" for a new scope?