Re: Swarovski BTX - Let's Talk I haven't heard about this until this post. To me it looks great, big glass is not cheap, especially when it weighs less than a boat anchor. I hunt with, and pack around, a set of highlanders. I'm always trying to save weight. It looks like a huge weight savings to me. I have been following the recent spotting scope set up for, iirc, 65mm Swarovski spotters set up as binos. Big eyes have been options for a while, but I've never trusted their ruggedness and collimation abilities. The BTX looks like it is quite the weight savings over the highlanders. My tripod weighs 7lbs, highlanders are almost 14, you need a stool, and I can't hunt without a rifle. I'm up to 32lbs with no pack, food, water 10s anything. I will definatly be looking for reviews.