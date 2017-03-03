Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Swarovski BTX - Let's Talk
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Swarovski BTX - Let's Talk
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-03-2017, 09:28 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Central AZ
Posts: 1,143
Swarovski BTX - Let's Talk
Just saw the press release. It looks like a great piece of kit - but the $2800 price tag sucked all the air out of my lungs. For those of us that spend a lot of time behind the spotting scope, this BTX is a fantastic idea. I just can't justify the price.

What are your thoughts? Am I missing something here? Are there other things to consider?
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-03-2017, 09:42 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: AZ
Posts: 310
Re: Swarovski BTX - Let's Talk
I haven't heard about this until this post. To me it looks great, big glass is not cheap, especially when it weighs less than a boat anchor. I hunt with, and pack around, a set of highlanders. I'm always trying to save weight. It looks like a huge weight savings to me. I have been following the recent spotting scope set up for, iirc, 65mm Swarovski spotters set up as binos. Big eyes have been options for a while, but I've never trusted their ruggedness and collimation abilities. The BTX looks like it is quite the weight savings over the highlanders. My tripod weighs 7lbs, highlanders are almost 14, you need a stool, and I can't hunt without a rifle. I'm up to 32lbs with no pack, food, water 10s anything. I will definatly be looking for reviews.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Help making an optics buy dicision | Review on TRACT Optics »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:39 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC