Swaro X5i New to this forum, and have been enjoying the wealth of knowledge on here. Looking to set up a 30-378 Weatherby with the new x5i 3.5-18x50 Swaro scope. I've read a few articles and have talked to couple people who really like the scope. I was wondering if anybody else has any input they can put forward. I hunt in northwest MT where most shots are close so I don't want to go with the 5-25x56. There are a few areas that I hike into and glass across draws where a long range set up will come in handy. Thanks.