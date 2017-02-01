     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Swaro X5i
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Swaro X5i
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-02-2017, 06:46 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 3
Swaro X5i
New to this forum, and have been enjoying the wealth of knowledge on here. Looking to set up a 30-378 Weatherby with the new x5i 3.5-18x50 Swaro scope. I've read a few articles and have talked to couple people who really like the scope. I was wondering if anybody else has any input they can put forward. I hunt in northwest MT where most shots are close so I don't want to go with the 5-25x56. There are a few areas that I hike into and glass across draws where a long range set up will come in handy. Thanks.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-02-2017, 07:11 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2015
    Location: Minnesota
    Posts: 252
    Re: Swaro X5i
    Here is one Len Wrote up Swarovski X5 Riflescope Review

    I'm in the exact dilemma you are in..the swaro in that magnification range or a ATACR is 5-25..

    Good luck!
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Redfield | Bushnell Trophy Xtreme 30mm Thoughts?? »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:34 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC