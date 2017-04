Swaro 3-9x36 I mounted a lovely swaro 3-9x36 on my Accumark 7mm-08 in a Near Manufacturing Alphamount and shot it a few times during the hunting season and went to put it up for the winter and noticed the reticle lens appears to be damaged.



Nothing happened to it no drops or anything of mention occurred. Please have a look at the image attached and let me know what you think. There are some apparent streaks inside the bell.



Looks like I am going to have to send it in for repair.



Good luck and shoot straight all.



