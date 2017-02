Steiner or wait on a vortex? I've read both good and bad on tracking and on focus issues with Steiner tactical series? Wondering if anyone here has used the 5-25x56. It has everything I want and the price is considerably less used than my other option.

Otherwise I sit and wait and watch for an AMG to come up for sale.

Going on a 28 nosler, Steiner weighs 33oz and amg is 28 so weight isn't significant.

Thanks,

Matt